Roy Moore’s Latest Sexual Accusation Is The Worst He Has Got So Far

Roy Moore, a former Alabama supreme court justice has just been accused by a fifth woman of sexual assault, and this accusation is graphic. Of Course, Roy Moore’s senate campaign dismissed the charges, calling them fake and criticizing the lawyer of the accuser, calling the lawyer a sensationalist and accusing her of promoting abortions.

“Gloria Allred is a sensationalist leading a witch hunt, and she is only around to create a spectacle,” Moore’s campaign said in a statement Monday, calling out the accuser’s lawyer by name. “Allred was the attorney who claims credit for giving us Roe v. Wade which has resulted in the murder of tens of millions of unborn babies.”

Allred is representing Beverly Young Nelson who is alleging that Moore sexually assaulted her as a teenager. In a press conference held Monday, the woman gave her grizzly testimony of what she claimed happened between the two in 1975, when she was 16 years old.

Nelson said Moore offered to drive her home one night from the restaurant where she worked , but instead he parked the car in a dark deserted corner of the parking lot behind the restaurant.