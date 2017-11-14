Roy Moore’s Latest Sexual Accusation Is The Worst He Has Got So Far
Roy Moore, a former Alabama supreme court justice has just been accused by a fifth woman of sexual assault, and this accusation is graphic. Of Course, Roy Moore’s senate campaign dismissed the charges, calling them fake and criticizing the lawyer of the accuser, calling the lawyer a sensationalist and accusing her of promoting abortions.
“Gloria Allred is a sensationalist leading a witch hunt, and she is only around to create a spectacle,” Moore’s campaign said in a statement Monday, calling out the accuser’s lawyer by name. “Allred was the attorney who claims credit for giving us Roe v. Wade which has resulted in the murder of tens of millions of unborn babies.”
Nelson said Moore groped her and “began squeezing my neck attempting to force my head onto his crotch.”
“I was determined that I was not going to allow him to force me to have sex with him. I was terrified,” she said. “He was also trying to pull my shirt off. I thought that he was going to rape me.”
Nelson is woman number five to come forward with allegations against the politician and judge, so far all the women have been between the ages of 14 and a8 at the time of the alleged assault, putting Moore around age 30, absolutely disgusting. If half of what we are hearing about Moore is true, he should be locked up for a long time.