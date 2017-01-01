Rosie O’Donnell’s Chickens Have Finally Come Home To Roost

It has been a difficult year for Rosie O’Donnell. After an ongoing battle with Donald Trump and media backlash for attacking a ten year older, it’s been revealed that Rosie’s own daughter refused to celebrate Christmas with her this year.

Rosie posted a picture of herself celebrating Christmas with four of her five children online. Her 19-year-old daughter Chelsea was noticeably missing. Rosie did not mention that in her caption under the pictures of Parker, Blake, Vivienne and Dakota. But she didn’t have to. Her daughter’s own social media posts told the store.

Chelsea reportedly spent Christmas with her new husband Nicholas Alliegro, who posted a photo of themselves together last week.

“Throwback from last Christmas, its been a long crazy year and a lot has happened ups downs in-between lol but I love you Chelsea and there’s NO one I’d rather go through this crazy life with then you I will always have your back no matter what and there’s nothing that could ever get in the way of that ever,” he wrote.

Chelsea responded to his post, also saying it has been filled with “ups and downs.”

Chelsea and Nicholas reportedly got married this past July. Rosie learned of her daughter’s marriage when she called the hospital to check up on her and was informed they could only release the information to her husband.