Rosie O’Donnell’s Chickens Have Finally Come Home To Roost… Now She Will Pay The Price

For more than a decade, Rosie O’Donnell has been feuding with Donald Trump. When he became president back in November, she was outraged. Ever since then, she has been attacking the president every time she gets a chance.

On Friday, Rosie took this to another level, attempting to target Trump’s fans with a tweet accusing the president of paying people to support him.

“Trump pays all his ‘fans’ to show up at his events—EVERYTHING ABOUT HIM IS FAKE #resist,” Rosie tweeted.

It didn’t take long for supporters to give Rosie a piece of their minds.

“@Rosie Yes, wanting a president that actually wants to keep us safe and thrive in our daily lives in unpatriotic and deplorable,” Tony Marusic commented.

“Can we get someone to take Rosie O’Donnell’s booze bottle away? @drdrew intervention?” another chimed in.

What do you think? Are Rosie’s claims simply laughable?