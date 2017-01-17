Rosie O’Donnell’s Chickens Have Finally Come Home To Roost… This Is It

Liberal comedian Rosie O’Donnell has been going after Donald Trump ever since he first announced he was campaigning for the presidency. She continues to disrespect the president-elect and his family. Her most recent tactic has been demanding that Americans stop his inauguration. Now, her tasteless actions are coming back to haunt her in a major way.

Rosie outraged Americans everywhere when she tweeted:”[TRUMP] MUST NEVER BE SWORN IN – DELAY INAUGURATION – INVESTIGATE – ARREST HIM @nickolasb @HuffPostPol”

Just days after making this outrageous demand, Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro kicked Rosie down a notch during her show, calling her a “communist.”

“And as for those Hollywood leftists in need of a lobotomy, like Rosie O’Donnell, they are straight up Communists,” Pirro claimed. “Rosie supports imposing Martial Law, delaying the Inauguration until Trump is ‘cleared of all charges.’ Rosie, I know you. I don’t have a problem with you. But, martial law? Are you nuts? Do you even know what martial law is? It’s when the military takes over when we are taken over when we are invaded and are at war. And by the way, Trump isn’t charged with anything.”

Well said, Pirro. Well said.