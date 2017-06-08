Rosie O’Donnell Won’t Quit, Look What She’s Doing To Barron Trump Now

In anyone needs to be given the boot from Twitter it’s Rosie O’Donnell. The so-called comedian and former co-host of The View frequently takes to Twitter to fiery rants that leave most users confident that she’s losing her mind.

On Wednesday, Rosie took things to a new level when she decided to comment on Kathy Griffin’s disgusting Trump-beheading stunt. Rosie simply could not comprehend how people would be defended at the bloody, ISIS-style depiction of their president’s head being chopped off. She then attacked a story claiming that 11-year-old Barron Trump had seen the photo and was fearful it might actually be his father.

“TMZ reports: Barron Trump was watching TV & saw @kathygriffin holding the severed head,” Liz Wheeler tweeted. “He thought it was his dad. My heart is broken.”

That’s when O’Donnell tweeted: “-was he watching TMZ? do u think he saw anything about these 2 heroic men who died defending young girls? Hatred promoted by his father? #USA.”

But she didn’t stop there.

She also retweeted this: “Since Trump brought it up, did Barron Trump see: 1. His father brag about sexual assault? 2. His father get endorsed by the KKK?”

What do you think? Are you tired of Rosie making a child the target of her personal feud with his father?