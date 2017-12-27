Rosie O’Donnell Runs Her Dirty Mouth At Paul Ryan, Tells Him He’s “Going Straight To Hell”

I hope everybody had a wonderful Christmas and enjoyed the holidays with loved ones. It seemed everybody was in a great mood this Christmas season, except of course, Rosie O’Donnell, but she’s never quite happy.

She had nothing but naughty things to say about House Speaker Paul Ryan on Christmas: go to hell.

The loudest opponent of the GOP’s tax plan, Rosie O’Donnell, lashed out at Paul Ryan on Twitter the other day.

“paul ryan – don’t talk about Jesus after what u just did to our nation – u will go straight to hell,” O’Donnell wrote Monday.

“U screwed up fake altar boy,” O’Donnell added.

She finished her tweet with the hashtag #JUDASmuch, a reference to the biblical disciple who betrayed Jesus.

The former actress, who famously has had disputes with Donald Trump stretching back far before he was ever president, has been in hot water of late as she offered $2 million to Republican Senators who would vote ‘no’ to the GOP tax plan.

What seemed to upset Rosie O’Donnell this time, was an innocent Christmas video posted by Paul Ryan accompanied by some nice words honoring the birthday of Jesus Christ.

A rep for Ryan responded only by saying: “We wish everyone a Merry Christmas!”

At the end of each year, no matter how short—or long—it may feel, there is always Christmas. Waiting for us is that sense of wonder the shepherds felt when the angels appeared in the night sky to herald the birth of a Savior. pic.twitter.com/oFdj7EIyzS — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) December 23, 2017

This would get anybody super upset right? Or maybe just Rosie O’Donnell.

O’Donnell recently got into it with Ben Shapiro on Twitter as she told him to “suck my d*** Ben.”

the two were arguing about the GOP’s tax plan.

Shapiro reported the harassment to twitter, as he should, being that it’s a #metoo culture and we wouldn’t want this level of egregious sexual harassment to go unpunished. Twitter of course, did nothing about the complaint, and Rosie was allowed to yet again, harass another Republican minding his own business, Paul Ryan.

Is Rosie O’Donnell losing it a little bit?