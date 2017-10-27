Rosie O’Donnell Releases A Life Or Death Announcement For Trump

A frequent topic of conversation at American News is famous liberals publicly stating they are going to “leave the country if Trump wins” then he wins, and nobody leaves.

They do however continue to publicly protest and call out Trumps policies, as if they have no shame, or they just thought everybody forgot about their initial declaration. We did not, the internet does not forget such things.

In line with celebrities promising they’ll leave and then not following through, is Trumps favorite liberal celebrity, Rosie O’Donnell, who recently announced on Twitter that she doesn’t think she’ll survive Trumps administration, maybe she should head north for her own safety?

“I seriously worry whether I personally will be able to live through” https://t.co/H34ws4aFxm — New York Post (@nypost) October 26, 2017

The New York Post on Thursday published excerpts from W Magazine, including O’Donnell’s worry that she might not be able to live through the Trump administration. On hearing of Trump’s election:

“I was in pure unadulterated [shock], as if I had fallen through the ice on a lake; I was underneath the water, and I couldn’t even see the surface,” O’Donnell told the mag. “It was a severe shock to my entire essence and my beliefs in the order in the world, and also the PTSD of having been an abused kid in a family.”

She added, “I did a lot of therapy.”

More therapy is probably in order, because the with the way liberals have been handling and reacting Trumps administration, its looking more and more like we are headed for two terms. I say it all the time, but when liberals don’t get what they want, they pout and whine that everything is unfair instead of doing something to change it, and this is no different. the good old “I’m going to leave”, or the “I might die”, it’s getting a little old liberals, keep the whining and the self pity to yourselves.