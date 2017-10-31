Rosie O’Donnell Makes The Stupidest Mistake While Attempting To Destroy Kevin Spacey for his “coming out”

Rosie O’Donnell has come out of the gate hot, firing at Kevin Spacey, comparing him to Harvey Weinstein and she said “we all knew” referring to other fellow actors and comedians.

Her statements came after former child actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of trying to seduce him when he was 14.

Rapp who is best known for his role in “Rent” said in an interview Sunday that he was a teenager when Spacey made inappropriate sexual advances on him, pushing him onto a bed.

Spacey responded to the allegations claiming that he doesn’t remember the encounter in question, saying he was drunk at the time.

O’Donnell tweeted to Spacey on Monday, “u don’t remember the incident – 30 years ago? – f–k u kevin – like Harvey we all knew about u – I hope more men come forward.”

After being accused by Rapp, Spacey came out as being gay and apologized for his potential actions.

Spacey’s response to Rapp read, “But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.”