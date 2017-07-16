Rosie O’Donnell Loses It And Threatens Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Brutal Response Ensued

Ever since Donald Trump first took to the campaign train, comedian Rose O’Donnell has been on a desperate (and pathetic) mission to take him down. She’s targeted the president, his family, and his inner circle.

Her latest target is Trump’s White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Last week, O’Donnell tweeted a creepy message at Mike Huckabee’s daughter.

hey suckabee – we see thru u – watch maddow tonight – she will tell u what ur next move is – and by the way – history is watching you sarah pic.twitter.com/t5Du8SES5r — ROSIE (@Rosie) July 12, 2017

While liberals used the opportunity to spew hatred, some conservatives defended Sanders.

“Toadie @Rosie showing the world how much of a slimy creep she really is. Unhinged, mentally unstable. Medication required,” one Twitter user wrote.

“What’s next…You’re going to ride your bicycle past her house all day? She’s not ‘your type’ dude,” another added.