Rosie O’Donnell Leads Threatening March Outside White House, Gets Brutal Dose Of Justice [WATCH]

Rosie O’Donnell has been feuding with Donald Trump for more than a decade, so it’s no surprise that she’s been publicly disrespecting him ever since he won the election. O’Donnell gained notoriety this year when she called President Trump’s 10-year-old son Barron autistic. Now, she is leading a march against him.

“Look at this crowd of 1.8 million people,” she talked in front of a crowd, mocking Trump’s inauguration crowd size debate. “This is Donald Trump math, ladies, and gentlemen. You say it, the media buys it.”

“This is not Russia,” she continued. “To Donald Trump and his pathetic band of white, privileged, criminal businessmen, I would like to say to him, ‘Nyet, sire. Nyet. Nyet. Nyet.’”

She then went on to try to connect Trump to Russia—even though there is no evidence to support her claims.

“We’ve seen what you have done, sir,” she argued. “We have seen your connections with Russia. The game is over. The internet rules. All media is universal. The truth matters, even if our major media companies will not call him a liar, we will.”

We don’t know what major media companies she is talking about—they all seem pretty damn anti-Trump to us.

“How dare you, Donald Trump,” O’Donnell shouted erratically. “This is America. It’s not yours. It’s not corporately owned. It is of the people, by the people, and for the people. And we the people will not stand for it. I am here with you, because we the people will get him out.”

What do you think? Are you tired of Rosie’s nonsense?