Rosie O’Donnell Has Finally Met Her Maker, This Is As Bad As It Gets

Last week, Rosie O’Donnell lead a protest against Donald Trump outside of the White House. Just days later, personal information surfaced that has many urging her to get her own ducks in a row before attacking others.

According to reports from The Independent Journal Review, Rosie’s 17-year-old daughter Chelsea married a 31-year-old man in a cemetery last year. In an interview, Chelsea revealed that her mother was “shocked” when she learned about the marriage. Rosie had no idea what her teenage daughter was up to.

“She was upset that we got married without telling her, which I totally get,” Nicholas Alliegro, Chelsea’s husband, commented in the interview.

Chelsea and Alliegro married three months after meeting at a Dunkin’ Donuts. The teenager agreed that her mother was not happy about the decision.

“The last time we got into an argument, we ended up screaming at each other and I left the room,” Chelsea said. The marriage came shortly after Chelsea ran away from home. After a major manhunt, Chelsea was found in the New Jersey home of a 25-year-old man. He was ultimately arrested for endangering the welfare of a child.

In her latest interview, Chelsea said Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton left her mother “out of her mind upset” and “physically ill.”