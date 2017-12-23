Rosie O’Donnell Could Be Facing Prison

On Tuesday night the former comedian Rosie O’Donnell had absolute melt down on Twitter that could end up landing her in prison. Rosie O’Donnell was openly bribing Republican Senators to vote no on the Tax Bill, surprisingly not one Senator took her up on her offer, and instead the tweets went viral because it’s evidence of bribery. Trump now has enough reason to direct federal authorities to lock her up.

This is the tweet that Rosie O’Donnell tweeted out just a few hours before legislation on the Tax Bill began.

so how about this

i promise to give

2 million dollars to senator susan collins

and 2 million to senator jeff flake if they vote NO

NO I WILL NOT KILL AMERICANS

FOR THE SUOER RICH DM me susan

DM me jeff no s**t

2 million

cash

each — ROSIE (@Rosie) December 20, 2017

Despite multiple people pointing out that O’Donnell was committing bribery, she doubled down on her offer.

i disagree

it is obvious there is a price

corker had one

collins too flake

almost brave

he crawled out backwards 2 million to any GOP senator

who votes no

on KILLING AMERICANS MILLIONS WITH OUT HEALTH CARE MY GOD HAVE WE NO SO — ROSIE (@Rosie) December 20, 2017

Federal law addresses O’Donnell’s actions.

18 U.S. Code § 201 criminalizes the attempted bribery of federal officials by whoever “directly or indirectly, corruptly gives, offers or promises anything of value to any public official … with intent to influence any official act.”

As for jail time, Rosie could spend up to 15 years in prison, pay up to $12 million in fines, and she would never be allowed to run for public office.

The statute calls for a fine of “not more than three times the monetary equivalent of the thing of value, whichever is greater, or imprisoned for not more than fifteen years, or both, and may be

disqualified from holding any office of honor, trust, or profit under the United States.”

If this did go to court, Rosie would of course argue that her offer was a joke, or that she has a mental illness of some sort, and while it would be absolutely hysterical to get Rosie O’Donell to admit in court that she has a mental illness over this issue, it would be funnier to see her land in prison for a decade.

Just like every showdown Trump and Rosie have had before, Rosie lost.