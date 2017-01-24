Rosie O’Donnell Could Face Jail Time After Doing This To Trump

Last week, just days before Donald Trump officially became our nation’s President, Rosie O’Donnell continued her attacks on him. In a pathetic display of desperation, O’Donnell begged the American people to disregard his leadership.

“I AM WITH ANYONE—LITERALLY—BUT HIM—GOOD GOD AMERICA DON’T THROW OUR LEGACY AWAY—OUR BRIGHTEST MEN HAVE LED US THROUGH—HE CANT B 45,” Rosie tweeted just before his inauguration.

Since Trump officially secured the presidency in early November, Rosie has been doing everything she can to disrespect him. The feud was brought into the public eye when Trump criticized Rosie during a presidential debate.

“Hillary is hitting me with tremendous commercials,” Trump said. “Some of it I said in entertainment, some of it said to somebody who has been very vicious to me, Rosie O’Donnell. I said very tough things to her, and I think everybody would agree she deserves it, and nobody feels sorry for her.”

What do you think? Did Rosie clearly lose this battle? Is it time for her to just give up?