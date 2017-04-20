Rosie O’Donnell Crosses The Line With Completely Insane Demand Of Barron Trump… She Will Regret This

In a series of several deranged Twitter attacks, Rosie O’Donnell has made it clear that she hates Donald Trump—and she’s not afraid to target his children to prove it. This week, Rosie was so irritated by Donald Trump Jr.’s twitter post that she launched an attack on him and his “baby brother.”

This is not the first time Rosie has attacked 11-year-old Barron Trump. Earlier this year, she posted a video calling him autistic, which he is not.

The incident started when Donald Jr. posted a picture of himself wearing a T-shirt mocking liberals’ obsession with “fake news.”

I'm going to have to buy 5-10,000 of these to pass around to our buddies in the #MSM. In the meantime I'll model it for them😂. #yourewelcome pic.twitter.com/Hnn3Z5Pspm — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 15, 2017

The post immediately set Rosie off, and she fired back demanding that he and his “baby brother” be sent to prison.

@DonaldJTrumpJr you are going to jail – along with daddy and ur baby bro – like the madoff family – disaster awaits … #TREASON — ROSIE (@Rosie) April 16, 2017

It didn’t take long for Twitter users to fire back at Rosie.