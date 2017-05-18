Rosie O’Donnell Comes Unhitched In Outrageously Unfiltered Impeachment Announcement About Trump

Failed comedian and Trump’s long-standing rival Rosie O’Donnell has publicly lost her mind once again. This week, she took to Twitter with a bizarre conspiracy theory about Trump’s so-called ‘impending impeachment.’

Just take a look at this twisted tweet:

WHEN TRUMP GOES

SO DOES SESSIONS

AND GORSUCH GETS REMOVED

GARLAND SWORN IN

EVERY EO INVALIDATED WE TAKE THE COUNTRY BACK #AMERICA https://t.co/ORb4Tdq6lM — ROSIE (@Rosie) May 16, 2017

Of course, Twitter users were quick to let O’Donnell know just how crazy she sounded. The tweet hardly made sense, but she doubled down on her claims.

Let’s break this down. First of all, Gorsuch is on the Supreme Court for life. Second of all, even if Trump left office, Merrick Garland would never be able to replace Gorsuch. Finally, none of Trump’s executive orders would be invalidated.

This is just absurd. Do you agree?