Rosie O’Donnell Comes Unhitched In Outrageously Unfiltered Impeachment Announcement About Trump

NEWS

by American News ago0

Screen Shot 2017-05-17 at 7.59.04 PM

Failed comedian and Trump’s long-standing rival Rosie O’Donnell has publicly lost her mind once again. This week, she took to Twitter with a bizarre conspiracy theory about Trump’s so-called ‘impending impeachment.’
Just take a look at this twisted tweet:

Of course, Twitter users were quick to let O’Donnell know just how crazy she sounded. The tweet hardly made sense, but she doubled down on her claims.

Let’s break this down. First of all, Gorsuch is on the Supreme Court for life. Second of all, even if Trump left office, Merrick Garland would never be able to replace Gorsuch. Finally, none of Trump’s executive orders would be invalidated.

This is just absurd. Do you agree?

Related posts