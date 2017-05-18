Rosie O’Donnell Comes Unhitched In Outrageously Unfiltered Impeachment Announcement About Trump
Failed comedian and Trump’s long-standing rival Rosie O’Donnell has publicly lost her mind once again. This week, she took to Twitter with a bizarre conspiracy theory about Trump’s so-called ‘impending impeachment.’
Just take a look at this twisted tweet:
WHEN TRUMP GOES
SO DOES SESSIONS
AND GORSUCH GETS REMOVED
GARLAND SWORN IN
EVERY EO INVALIDATED
WE TAKE THE COUNTRY BACK #AMERICA https://t.co/ORb4Tdq6lM
— ROSIE (@Rosie) May 16, 2017
Of course, Twitter users were quick to let O’Donnell know just how crazy she sounded. The tweet hardly made sense, but she doubled down on her claims.
Let’s break this down. First of all, Gorsuch is on the Supreme Court for life. Second of all, even if Trump left office, Merrick Garland would never be able to replace Gorsuch. Finally, none of Trump’s executive orders would be invalidated.
This is just absurd. Do you agree?