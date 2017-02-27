Rosie O’Donnell Calls For Trump’s Arrest, Watch Happens Immediately After [Karma]

Rosie O’Donnell has been engaged in a feud with Donald Trump for more than a decade, but she’s only ramped up efforts after he beat Hillary Clinton in the presidential election. She did take a momentary step back following his inauguration, but she’s back with ludicrous claims.

On Twitter this week, O’Donnell claims Trump committed treason, implying he will go to prison.

“YOU ARE A CREEP MITCH,” she tweeted, before adding, “YES BUT WE ALL SEE WHAT HE HAS DONE – AND THEY WILL ALL COME TUMBLING DOWN IN AN ORANGE MUDSLIDE OF TREASON AND GUILTY.”

After receiving backlash, she kicked things up a notch into full-blown lunacy.

“OK EVERYBODY #theLIAR #GEThisTAXES GET HIS FUCKING TAXES – SOMEONE AT THE IRS – STEAL EM – TAKE A I PHONE PIX – COME ON – BE A HERO SAVE USA.”

