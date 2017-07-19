Rosie O’Donnell Calls People To “Push Trump Off A Cliff”, Instantly Gets A Massive Wakeup Call

Rosie O’Donnell just can’t seem to let her feud with Donald Trump go. Instead, she has let her frustration fester to a point of insanity. If you have ever seen O’Donnell’s Twitter account, you can see just how unhinged she has truly become.

Still, she took things way too far this week when she called for him to be assassinated.

On Saturday, Rosie endorsed a ridiculous new game called Push Trump Off A Cliff Again—which allows users to kill Trump by virtually nudging him off the edge.

Push Trump Off A Cliff Again https://t.co/YguB3aG8EP — ROSIE (@Rosie) July 15, 2017

“Take out your frustrations with [the] President by pushing him off a virtual cliff, or into a virtual volcano,” the game instructs. An image shows Trump yelling things like “Bye!” and “I’m really rich!” as he plummets to his death.

Clearly, Americans didn’t take very well to the violent simulation. What do you think? Was Rosie way out of line?