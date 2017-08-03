Rosie O’Donnell Blasts Democrats And Threatens To Start Her Own Party… And There’s Worse

The first few months of the Trump presidency have been difficult for Rosie O’Donnell to accept. Just look at the former comedian’s Twitter account and her bizarre obsession with taking down the president becomes very apparent.

O’Donnell has continuously attacked Trump, calling him “mentally ill.” She has also gone after almost every single one of his children, including 11-year-old Barron Trump.

Now, O’Donnell is turning her attention to her own part. According to The Hill, Democrats will not withhold financial support for candidates who oppose abortion rights. Rep. Ben Ray Lujan said there will be no litmus tests for candidates.

That’s when O’Donnell called on women to “form our own party.”

“I personally could not have one,” O’Donnell said about abortion. “I believe it is a decision every woman must make for herself—DEMOCRATS BETTER CHECK THEMSELVES #NOWAY.”

“TAKING AWAY WOMENS RIGHTS IS NOT AN OPTION 4 DEMOCRATS – THEY WILL LOSE WOMEN WHO MAKE UP 51% OF THEIR BASE #WOMENunite #DONTuDARE #thisIStrue,” she added.

For some time now, Democratic leaders have been struggling to reach a consensus on abortion. What do you think about Rosie’s comments?