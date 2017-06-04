Rosie O’Donnell Goes After Barron Trump Again, Blows Up In Her Face

Comedian Rosie O’Donnell resumed her attacks on President Donald Trump on Wednesday, this time by dismissing his son Barron’s reaction to Kathy Griffin’s severed-head photograph and blaming his father for the country’s current cultural environment.

O’Donnell responded to a tweet by One America News host Liz Wheeler, who expressed feeling heartbroken that the 11-year-old had to see the disturbing image of his father on television.

The comedian replied by first questioning if Barron was watching TMZ and then charging that the “hatred” fostered by President Trump had led to the stabbing deaths of two men in Portland, Ore., on Saturday.

TMZ reported that Trump family sources said that Barron was in front of the television when the news came on and he saw the bloody severed-head image.

He then screamed, “Mommy, Mommy!”

Twitchy pointed out that a major flaw in O’Donnell’s theory about President Trump’s shared responsibility for the stabbings was that the alleged killer of the two good Samaritan men seeking to defend Muslim women, 35-year-old Jeremy Christian, was a Bernie Sanders supporter.

Christian had reportedly incited the incident by yelling anti-Muslim and ethnic insults at two young women near him on a train. Three bystanders intervened, simply trying to calm the man down.

The assailant stabbed all three, killing 53-year-old Ricky Best and 23-year-old Taliesin Meche.

While the president and first lady Melania Trump have not responded to O’Donnell, they did address the Griffin photograph on Wednesday.