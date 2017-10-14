Rose McGowan Reveals A Huge Name Involved In Weinstein’s Rape Coverup

The 2nd richest man, and Amazon CEO, Jeff Bezos just found himself amidst the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal. Rose McGowan, who is one of at least 20 women who have accused Weinstein of sexual assault, took to twitter to make claims that put Jeff Bazos at fault for the allegations.

McGowan had a television series optioned by Amazon but after she voiced concern about the possibility of the company bailing out Weinstein, her show was killed.

Her tweets included statements like; “I told the had of your studio HW raped me. Over & over I said it. He said it hadn’t been proven. I said I was the proof,” and “I had already sold a script I wrote to your studio, it was in development. When I heard a Weinstein bailout was in the works.”

McGowan accuses the executives of Amazon of remaining negligent when she warned them about Weinstein, stating: “I forcefully begged studio head to do the right thing. I was ignored,” she wrote. “Deal was done. Amazon won a dirty Oscar.”

The ‘dirty Oscar’ we can assume refers the win of Best Actor by Casey Affleck in ‘Manchester by the Sea’. The film was picked up by Amazon at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival for $10 million.

McGowan’s twitter account was actually banned for short period of time after calling out Ben Affleck, saying he lied about knowing of Weinstein’s alleged sexual assaults of multiple women.

While Amazon states they are ‘reviewing our options for the projects we have with The Weinstein Company’, no clear course of action has been taken.

McGowan has been using her large social media presence to recruit people to her side, posting the hash tag ‘#ROSEARMY’. Tweeting to her audience and telling them ‘I am calling on you to stop funding rapists, alleged pedos and sexual harassers. I love @amazon but there is rot in Hollywood’ and ‘Be the change you want to see in the world. Stand with truth. #ROSEARMY #Amazon’