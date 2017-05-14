‘Rome Is Burning’ Maxine Waters Is Losing It, Demands Trump Be Impeached After…

Ever since Maxine Waters admitted that she would have been okay with it if Hillary Clinton had fired former FBI Director James Comey instead of Donald Trump, America has been calling her a hypocrite. Now, she is demanding for President Trump to be impeached for asking Comey if he was under investigation—even though Clinton blatantly knew she was being investigated.

“The circumstances are such that he’s in the middle of an investigation, and he gets fired,” Waters said in a recent interview. “And it appears that this president has admitted that he interfered with the investigation by asking him if, in fact, he was under investigation. So I don’t think that’s hypocritical at all.”

“The hypocrisy lies with this president,” she continued. “This man lies every day. He changes his story. He does not even realize that most people don’t believe him anymore. I’ve said all along that he would lead us to impeachment, and he’s doing just that.”

“Every day, more and more is unfolding,” Waters continued. “I told you that I thought there was a Kremlin clan and these were his allies. I had a resolution back in February that said it should be investigated for collusion. Everything that I know, that I’ve been able to find out, if we do the investigations, the information is there. We’re fiddling while Rome is burning. This president needs to be impeached. I believe that. I believe there was collusion. We need to get on with the business of doing real investigations.”

