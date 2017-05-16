Rockstar Legend Bans Trump Supporters From His Shows… Let’s Boycott!

Wealthy liberal celebrities have made a habit of “speaking out” against Donald Trump, proving

just how disconnected they are with the lives of the American watching their movies. Now, one

rock star has just crossed a serious line by telling Trump supporters they are not welcome at his

concerts.

Todd Rundgren, who is most famous for his 1970’s rock hits like “Hello, It’s Me” made a big

mistake in disrespecting the few fans he has left. Instead of appreciating those who are willing

to pay money to see him, he just spat in their faces.

At the moment, Rundgren is in the process of promoting his new album White Knight. In a

recent interview with Variety magazine, Rundgren was asked if the President and his supporters

anger him.

“No,” Rundgren answered. “If I had the power, I’d say: If you’re a Trump supporter, don’t come

to my show, because you won’t have a good time. And also, I don’t understand your frickin’

values. Because I’m not singing about that. If you don’t understand that basic thing, you’re just

fooling yourself.”

In “Man in the Tin Foil Hate,” a song about Donald Trump on his new album, Rundgren sings:

“He’s coming down the escalator with a girl from east of here because the man in the tin foil hat

is leading like a teenager girl. He puts the ‘pluto’ in plutocrat, he hasn’t got time for losers,

unless they do what he demands.”

What do you think? Are you sick of celebrities attacking the Commander in Chie