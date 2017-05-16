Rockstar Legend Bans Trump Supporters From His Shows… Let’s Boycott!
by ago0
Wealthy liberal celebrities have made a habit of “speaking out” against Donald Trump, proving
just how disconnected they are with the lives of the American watching their movies. Now, one
rock star has just crossed a serious line by telling Trump supporters they are not welcome at his
concerts.
Todd Rundgren, who is most famous for his 1970’s rock hits like “Hello, It’s Me” made a big
mistake in disrespecting the few fans he has left. Instead of appreciating those who are willing
to pay money to see him, he just spat in their faces.
At the moment, Rundgren is in the process of promoting his new album White Knight. In a
recent interview with Variety magazine, Rundgren was asked if the President and his supporters
anger him.
“No,” Rundgren answered. “If I had the power, I’d say: If you’re a Trump supporter, don’t come
to my show, because you won’t have a good time. And also, I don’t understand your frickin’
values. Because I’m not singing about that. If you don’t understand that basic thing, you’re just
fooling yourself.”
In “Man in the Tin Foil Hate,” a song about Donald Trump on his new album, Rundgren sings:
“He’s coming down the escalator with a girl from east of here because the man in the tin foil hat
is leading like a teenager girl. He puts the ‘pluto’ in plutocrat, he hasn’t got time for losers,
unless they do what he demands.”
What do you think? Are you sick of celebrities attacking the Commander in Chie