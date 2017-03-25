Rock Star Legend Who We All Know And Love Suddenly Drops Dead… Please Send Your Prayers

Rock and roll fans are mourning the loss of Sib Hashian, the drummer for the legendary group Boston, who passed away this week after collapsing onstage Wednesday night. He was only 67 years old.

Hashian’s son Adam told TMZ his father was in the middle of his set on the Legends of Rock Cruise when he collapsed. Witnesses say CPR was performed and a defibrillator was used but was not able to revive the star.

The cruise began in mid-March in Florida and stopped in places like the Bahamas and Puerto Rico. The cruise intends to continue despite Hashian’s death, thought the artists onboard will perform tributes to the fallen legend.