The Rock Challenges The President, ‘I Would Beat Donald Trump…’ Watch What Happens Next

In a seriously bizarre turn of events, it appears Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson, also known as ‘The Rock’ is considering running for President in the 2020 election. In a live appearance, he bragged about a ridiculous poll that claimed he would beat President Trump in a run for office.

In the segment, Johnson discussed the interview where he was first asked whether he would consider running.

“She goes: ‘Would you ever consider running for president?’ And I said: ‘Yeah, of course, I would consider it.’ And how — this surge and the groundswell since then has really been amazing. And I’ve got to tell you, and I’ll tell you guys, I’m so incredibly flattered,” said Johnson.

“There’s a national poll that just came out this week-” started Johnson. “Like real news channels,” said Fallon.

“Like real news channels, real national poll that brought together Republicans and Democrats, and saying that I would beat Donald Trump if we had an election today,” said Johnson.

“I think over the years, I’ve become a guy that a lot of people kinda relate to. Get up early in the morning at a ridiculous hour, go to work, spend time with the troops, take care of my family,” he added.“I love taking care of people, and I think that kind of thing really resonates with people, especially today… Three and a half years is a long way away, so we’ll see.”

What do you think? Has Johnson lost his mind?