Robert De Niro Runs His Mouth At Trump… Learns Very Quickly That Was Huge Mistake

Recently, Hollywood legend Robert De Niro was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award in

celebration of his long-standing career. In what seems to be a common move lately, he used his

acceptance speech to bash President Donald Trump.

De Niro reportedly slammed Trump for his proposed budget that would ultimately cut funds to

the National Endowment for the Arts, National Endowment for the Humanities, and Corporation

for Public Broadcasting. Even though this budget did not become law, it didn’t stop De Niro from

using it to attack our president.”

“The budget proposal, among its other draconian cuts to life-saving and life-enhancing

programs, eliminates the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the

Humanities and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting,” De Niro said on stage. “For their own

divisive political purposes, the administration suggests that the money for these all-inclusive

programs goes to rich liberal elites. This is what they now call an ‘alternative fact,’ but I call it

bullshit.”

Americans immediately took to Twitter to let De Niro know he had stepped out of line.

Actors call their own work in the arts life-saving, but can’t imagine applying that label to a cop or a

soldier.