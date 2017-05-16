Robert De Niro Runs His Mouth At Trump… Learns Very Quickly That Was Huge Mistake
Recently, Hollywood legend Robert De Niro was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award in
celebration of his long-standing career. In what seems to be a common move lately, he used his
acceptance speech to bash President Donald Trump.
De Niro reportedly slammed Trump for his proposed budget that would ultimately cut funds to
the National Endowment for the Arts, National Endowment for the Humanities, and Corporation
for Public Broadcasting. Even though this budget did not become law, it didn’t stop De Niro from
using it to attack our president.”
“The budget proposal, among its other draconian cuts to life-saving and life-enhancing
programs, eliminates the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the
Humanities and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting,” De Niro said on stage. “For their own
divisive political purposes, the administration suggests that the money for these all-inclusive
programs goes to rich liberal elites. This is what they now call an ‘alternative fact,’ but I call it
bullshit.”
Americans immediately took to Twitter to let De Niro know he had stepped out of line.
Actors call their own work in the arts life-saving, but can’t imagine applying that label to a cop or a
soldier.