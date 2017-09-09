RINO Governor Signs Sanctuary State Law And Shields Over 500 000 ILLEGAL Immigrants

Republican Governor Bruce Rauner of Illinois proved that he is a disgrace to his party. This RINO Governor signed to a sanctuary state law that will shield over 500,000 illegal immigrants from any efforts of federal immigration laws.

Rauner’s law does not allow authorities to notify ICE when there are implications that an illegal alien is in custody. This law also makes it illegal for law enforcement to arrest or detain any illegal immigrants because of their immigration status.

This is just allowing more immigrants back onto the streets without any regard to the laws of this great country.

There is already an illegal alien population in Illinois of 450,000 with 70% being from Mexico.

Should Rauner leave and join the party he really belongs to?