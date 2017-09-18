Right Before Getting His Final Sentence, Anthony Weiner Begs The Court For Leniency

Anthony Weiner is going to have to try a lot harder if he even dreams of getting his sentence reduced. The Congressman recently wrote a letter begging for mercy. After engaging in illegal encounters with a 15-year-old girl, he is hoping to reduce his sentence from 10 year to 27 months. This is so pathetic, he should be ashamed.

“My regret for my crime is profound. I have endangered the wellbeing of a 15 year old girl who reached out to me on the internet. My continued acting out over years crushed the aspirations of my wife and ruined our marriage,” wrote Weiner in his letter.

Weiner continued, “I am so deeply sorry for the harm I have done to her, and I live with the sorrow that I will never be able to fix that. And the one perfect thing in my life – my son – will forever have to answer questions about the public and private failings of his father.”

“My regret keeps me awake at night and fills me with fear from the moment I awaken. There are daily, even hourly, reminders of my failings. I can’t imagine ever not feeling regret,” the former Congressman added.

Weiner wrote, “Now that I’m further along in recovery, I understand the idea that hitting a bottom is necessary to bring us to help. It was the case for me. After years of deploying every imaginable form of denial, I came to understand that I had an untreated and even an unrecognized mental disorder that corrupted my judgment profoundly. I have a disease that tells me I have no disease.”

This is disgusting.

Should he be locked up for life?