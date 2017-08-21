Rev. Graham Rips Every Lib Limb From Limb With The Ultimate Reason To Keep Confederate Statues

Is man truly without sin?

If you are a Christian, then you know only one man was born 2,000 years ago without any original sin. If you are a member of another religion, then you too most likely believe that someone graced the planet in physical form and for reasons beyond themselves created the religion that you now follow.

Rev. Franklin Graham believes that all men are born sinners and somewhere along the line they have fallen short of God’s glory. In a recent Facebook post that went viral on Friday, he argued that destroying our history is not going to solve any problem. Rev. Graham then compared one particular biblical sinner to the enthusiasm that is being paired with tearing down statues and memorials of imperfect men.

“There’s a monument in Jerusalem’s Kidron Valley called Absalom’s Pillar that has been there for a few thousand years,” the Reverend wrote. “Absalom was a man guilty of murder, treason, and even trying to kill his own father — King David.”

Graham continued, “That’s a part of history — taking it down wouldn’t change what happened. I’m thankful the monument still stands today to remind us of Absalom’s very serious and costly sins.”

“There are monuments in our country today that remind us of the sins of our past, and taking them down isn’t going to change the mistakes we have made as a nation,” he proceeded.

Graham added, “They remind us of the truth — the good, the bad, and the ugly. Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice said in May, ‘I am a firm believer in ‘keep your history before you’ and so I don’t actually want to rename things that were named for slave owners. I want us to have to look at those names and recognize what they did and to be able to tell our kids what they did, and for them to have a sense of their own history. When you start wiping out your history, sanitizing your history to make you feel better, it’s a bad thing.'”.

“Perhaps monuments can serve to help us teach our children and grandchildren to avoid repeating the same mistakes in the future,” Rev. Graham concluded.

However, it seemed to strike a match with online users because by Saturday morning the post had gathered more than 95,000 “likes,” and been shared more than 35,000 times.

Although the statues represent men who made bad choices in the past, they are honored for playing such important roles in America’s history.

In the case of Robert E. Lee, although he understood that slavery was wrong, his home state of Virginia had a stronghold on his belief system. Lee believed that his state’s decision to secede was based upon what was stated in the Declaration of Independence: “When in the Course of human events it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another and to assume among the powers of the earth … a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.”

This happened to end badly for the secessionists, however this does not mean it is not considered part of our history. This actually means that as a country, we should all treat Charlottesville as a lesson to prevent it from happening again!