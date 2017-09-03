After Rescuing An Old Man In Houston, DPS Special Agent Risks His Life Again For A Very Important Flag

Although Hurricane Harvey has evoked the spread of criticism and race bashing, photos and videos have surfaced displaying the kind hearts that most Americans still possess.

There may be cruel and inhumane footage circling, but this selfless act deserves some publicity.

A DPS Special Agent rescued an elderly man, and something he could not live without . . .

Take a look:

DPS Special Agent rescues a gentleman in Houston & went back for the US flag

that belonged to his late brother, a pilot KIA in WWII #Harvey pic.twitter.com/ihQenfeOgH — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) September 1, 2017

My AMERICA — LETS ROLL USA (@mikeschmidt1995) September 2, 2017

Y'all are some kinda AWESOME!! — Deb Roberts74 (@DebRoberts74) September 2, 2017

We are seeing the best of our country through this. God Bless you all and thank you all for your bravery and kindness 🇺🇸❤️🙏 — Lori Latimer (@lorilatimer) September 2, 2017

Cuz that is how America rolls! — Bill (@soldier4Him) September 2, 2017

Amazing work on behalf of all of these rescuers out there. So much compassion shown 🙏🏻💗 — Jennifer L (@JLHouEvents) September 1, 2017

Oohrah

I love Texas https://t.co/pFfwJqE2M1 — Major Benson W Payne (@Major_BWPayne) September 2, 2017

America is home to the greatest people on planet earth.

Are you proud of what this DPS special agent did?