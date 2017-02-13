Republicans Make Game Changing Move To Overturn 9th Circuit Ruling

Last week, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals made the disturbing decision to block Trump’s immigration restriction order. Not surprisingly, the order was met with immense criticism, questioning the legal and logical basis of the decision.

“The government has pointed to no evidence that any alien from any of the countries named in the order has perpetrated a terrorist attack in the United States,” one judge commented. “Rather than present evidence to explain the need for the Executive Order, the government has taken the position that we must not review its decision at all.”

Of course, this argument is full of inaccuracies—the first being that a country can be a threat even if they have not actively killed our citizens.

Now, Republican senators Jeff Flake and John McCain have introduced a ruling that could break up this ridiculous Court of Appeals once and for all. Arguing the current circuit is too liberal and ineffective, the pair proposed legislation that will carve six states out of the 9th circuit to create a new 12th circuit.

“We have a bedrock principle of swift justice and if you live in Arizona or anywhere in the 9th Circuit, you just don’t have it,” Flake said in an interview with Fox News. “The problem is the judges in the 9th Circuit, particularly the liberal judges, don’t want to give up any of their jurisdiction.”