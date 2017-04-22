Republicans Dismantle Dem’s Personal Welfare Scheme… It’s All Coming Crashing Down

Former Illinois Congressman Jesse Jackson Jr. was convicted a few years ago for looting his own campaign fund. Now, he is attempting to collect about $100,000 a year in workers’ compensation—even though he plead guilty to all of the charges against him.

Thankfully, Rep. Rodney Davis is not about to let Jackson move forward with this fraud. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Davis believes the law needs to be amended to prevent Jackson from committing this scam.

“I believe if you’re a member of Congress and you are convicted of stealing campaign funds, you should not be eligible to receive works’ compensation benefits,” Davis said. “Members of Congress need to be good stewards of taxpayer money. We’re reviewing the process and possible legislative options to prevent the abuse of this program that is meant for honest-working taxpayers.”

At present, the law allows all federal workers, including members of Congress, to be eligible for workers’ compensation if they suffer “from injuries sustained in the performance of duty while in service to the United States.”

Let’s keep in mind that Jackson served time in prison or stealing $750,000 in campaign cash and using it for personal shopping sprees. Now that he’s out of jail, his Social Security and Disability Insurance provides him with $138,452 annually. He also has $124,052 per year in workers’ comp and SSDI benefits for himself and an additional $14,400 a year for “derivative benefits” that go to his children.