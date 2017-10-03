“Republican” CNN Reporter Says Trump “Needs To Shut Up” To Bring Unity

CNN has taken the words that San Juan’s Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz has said and ran with it. They have created so many fake news stories claiming that President Donald Trump has not come to Puerto Rico’s rescue quick enough after Hurricane Maria because he is racist.

During a CNN appearance, Mayor Cruz stated, “Well maybe from where she’s standing it’s a good news story. When you’re drinking from a creek, it’s not a good news story. When you don’t have food for a baby, it’s not a good news story. When you have to pull people down from buildings — I’m sorry, that really upsets me and frustrates me.”

On the network’s show State of the Union, Ana Navarro declared, “Look, the President of the United States is the biggest fish in this structure, right? He’s got the biggest bully pulpit of all. And if he wants unity of command, even if he thinks he’s being maligned by the mayor of San Juan, he’s got to shut up!”

“And the reason he’s got to shut up is because he is in a gold, inlaid golf course right now while she is wading through water up to her chest. And so if nothing else, the optics look terrible,” Navarro continued.

She’s nothing close to a Republican.

Ana Navarro needs to shut up.

Do you think Navarro has been paid to say such a thing?