Reporter Asks Denzel Washington What He Thinks About Prison System, His Answer Blew Everyone Away

In “Roman J. Israel, Esq.” Denzel Washington plays an idealistic defense attorney whose beliefs are put to the test when he joins a new law firm. When asked if playing the new role made him more cynical about our justice system here in America, Washington said it didn’t and offered a surprising take on the issue.

“It starts at the home,” he told reporters at the film’s downtown New York premiere. “It starts at home.”

The interviewer prodded Washington to expand on his answer, which he did.

“It starts with how you raise your children. If a young man doesn’t have a father figure, he’ll go find a father figure.

“So you know I can’t blame the system,” he continued. “It’s unfortunate that we make such easy work for them.”

Washington came into the project with an insider’s edge on writer-director Dan Gilroy; he spars at the same gym as Jake Gyllenhaal, who starred in Gilroy’s critically acclaimed 2014 film “Nightcrawler,” and the actor gave Washington a full briefing on Gilroy.

“I got to learn a little bit about Dan in advance, and to see the great collaboration they had together,” Washington explained. “So it was easy, it was seamless and it was invigorating.”

Washington has previous played a lawyer in “Philadelphia” but he said the law aspect of the film is not what drew him to it. “It really didn’t have much to do with that,” he said. “It was just that Dan wrote a good script, a good story, the guy happened to be a lawyer. Law wasn’t the thing that attracted me to the story.”

Washington says he is not worrying about what his fans will make of this film.

“I just do what I do,” the “Training Day” star said. “I can’t be concerned. I don’t know what they’re going to think, so that’s not something that comes into my head. . . . If it’s something I’m interested in, then I do it if I can, and we’ll find out what they think about it.”