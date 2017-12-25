Report Claims Trump Told Friends At Mar-A-Lago “You All Just Got A Lot Richer” After Tax Bill Passed

According to a story from somebody sitting in close proximity to the President during a dinner he was having with fiends while on vacation at Mar-a-Lago, Trump said to the other men at the table after the GOP tax bill was signed, “You all just got a lot richer.”

Late last week, Republicans passed a tax bill which is Trump first major legislative accomplishment since entering office.

During the signing, the President spoke at length, thanking both Republicans and Congress for helping get the bill to his desk so he could help the American people.

“It’s going to be a tremendous thing for the American people. It’s going to be fantastic for the economy,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

“It’s going to keep companies from leaving our shores and opening up in other countries.”

The GOP has been pushing for tax reform for months now, really doubling down it’s efforts after it was not able to pass a healthcare bill.

President Trump concocted this tax bill as a boost for the middle class, Democrats however argue that it will only aid rich Americans like Trump. I would encourage those Americans to actually do the math. I was talking to my mother last night who is a regular middle class American, and when she did the math on how much she would save, the plan made sense for her.

As it was made to do for all middle class Americans. When Trump entered office he spoke of the importance of lifting the middle class and the working class, and so far this tax bill, as well as his tough stance in immigration, support the working and middle classes.

There is an echo chamber that Trump only helps the rich and isn’t interested in the poor, but if you actually do the math and see for yourself, it’s a pretty great plan.