Report Blows Trump Scandal Wide Open… It’s Happening

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that President Donald Trump revealed highly classified intelligence in a meeting with the Russian foreign minister last week. The mainstream media has been reporting that Trump provided details that could expose the source of information.

According to officials, the intelligence disclosed was pertaining to an ISIS plot. The information was allegedly so confidential and sensitive that it was not even shared widely within the United States government and had not been shared with other allies.

“Trump’s disclosure does not appear to have been illegal—the president has the power to declassify almost anything,” the New York Times noted, before discrediting the president once more. “But sharing the information without the express permission of the ally who provided it represented a major breach of espionage etiquette and could jeopardize a crucial intelligence-sharing relationship.”

As soon as the report was released, the Trump Administration called the story false.

What do you think? Did Trump step out of line or is this yet another attempt by the media to discredit him?