Rep John Lewis Pays Big For Attacking Trump, He Is Guilty…

Before the inauguration, Representative John Lewis went head to head with Donald Trump, claiming he is not a “legitimate president.” Now, he is finally suffering the consequences of his actions.

The Washington Free Beacon reported that a conservative watchdog group was investigating Rep. John Lewis and his chief of staff for violating House ethics rules. The Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust made this announcement in a letter to the Office of Congressional Ethics, demanding that they investigate the two leaders.

Senior House staff are barred by ethics rules from serving in any fiduciary role for a political organization. Specifically, the rules state campaign treasurers as a role that staffers can’t serve in—something that both Lewis and Collins have violated.

“In this case, not only did Collins directly violate these rules,” FACT wrote in a letter to OCE, “but Representative Lewis also violated the ethics rules because his own campaign employed Collins in a prohibited position and paid him a prohibited salary.”

Collins has already been sanctioned by the House Ethics Committee for failing to disclose or pay taxes on more than $50,000 in income from Lewis’ campaigns. In the past two years, Collins’ income was exactly the limit for senior staff.

What do you think? Should Lewis and Collins be held accountable for their actions?