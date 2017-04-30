Rep Adam Schiff Tries To Prove Trump-Russia Involvement, Immediately Get’s Hit With Brutal Wakeup Call

Though there has been no evidence of collusion, Democrats are going to great lengths to attempt to link President Trump with Russia. Of course, that narrative immediately stopped making sense when Trump bombed Assad. Still, Rep. Adam Schiff insists that there will likely be ‘evidence’ in the future.

“No proof, Peter King says. I’ve seen no proof of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Carter Page says the allegations are laughable. What do you say?” Chris Cuomo asked during a CNN interview.

“I do think that we need to get to the bottom of these allegations of collusion or coordination,” Schiff said. “I have to disagree with my colleague in terms of whether there is any evidence of collusion. I believe there is.”

Of course, and though he was unable to cite any examples, he argued that because the FBI is investigating the president, they must have something. Clearly, the congressman is clueless to the idea of ‘innocent until proven guilty.’

“I think there was a reason why the FBI began its investigation, and why it continues that investigation,” Schiff continued. “I don’t think it’s something the FBI does without any basis. But that’s about as much as I can say without going into particulars. I will say this; I think it would be deeply irresponsible of us not to follow the facts wherever they lead, to do it objectively and not to predetermine a conclusion. But there’s certainly, as we have seen from many of the public reports, ample reason to do this investigation.”