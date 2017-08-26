Remember The Protestor Who Got Hit In The Nether Parts? He’s Got Hit Again, This Time Not By A Pepper Ball

The nut shot heard around the world is making headlines again! The protester who was shot in the groin by a pepper ball has now been identified as Joshua Stuart Cobin of Scottsdale, Arizona. This all happened after he kicked a container of tear gas back at the police outside of President Trump’s rally in Phoenix on Tuesday.

According to CBS 5, Cobin is now being faced with assault charges. He was arrested Thursday night and charged with a misdemeanor for unlawful assembly and three felony counts of aggravated assault on police.

However, Cobin doesn’t really believe he did anything bad.

“I don’t equate kicking or putting back tear gas canisters as attacking police. I never attacked a police officer,” he stated in an interview. “That was not an unlawful assembly and that I had every right to be there. And that tear gas was in the way of myself and every other peacefully assembled protesters being there.”

Phoenix police spokesman Sgt. Jonathan Howard said, “[Cobin] has posted images and admissions to his crime on social and local media outlets.”

When the crowd started to throw rocks and bottles, the police had to use tear gas and pepper spray to detain the violence. Law enforcement also used anti-riot measures to stop the fights in the crowds of protesters.

In another incident, an anti-Trump protester was caught on video punching a black man in the back of a pickup. The unarmed man that was punched in the face was carrying a sign that read, “I [Heart] My Muslim Neighbor.”

Do you think Joshua Stuart Cobin got what he deserved?