Refugees’ Admissions Under Trump Has Plummeted Compared To Obama’s Era

The Trump administration has kept refugee levels to record lows so far in his presidency, contrary to the Obama administration. 3,108 refugees came to the U.S. in October and November, the first two months of the new fiscal year. The Obama administration admitted 18,300 refugees in the same period last year. The new numbers represent a dramatic 83 percent drop.

Trump restarted the refugee resettlement program in October. A month earlier, he lowered the annual refugee admission cap from 110,000 to 45,000, the lowest level on record.

The new limits set on refugees coming into America is part of Trump’s plan to quell the flow of illegal immigrants into this country and to “stop the massive inflow of refugees” to protect the country from terrorists.

“The president’s strategy on refugees is guided first and foremost by the safety and security of the American people,” Trump administration spokeswoman Helen Aguirre Ferré told Fox News. “The United States can also help a larger number of refugees by resettling them in their home region and enabling their eventual safe return home.”

Along with the decreased refugees is a decreased number of Muslims coming into the country. Muslims accounted for about 40 percent of refugees admitted into the United States in November 2016. But this past November, the figure stood at 10 percent.

The United Nations attempted to start a Global Compact on Migration allowing refugees and immigrants to move relatively freely around the world, but the United States backed out for it’s own safety.

“The global approach in the New York Declaration is simply not compatible with U.S. sovereignty,” the U.S. ambassador to the U.N., Nikki Haley, said in a statement released over the weekend. “No country has done more than the United States, and our generosity will continue. But our decisions on immigration policies must always be made by Americans and Americans alone.”