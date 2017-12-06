Red Cross Branches Forced To Remove Crucifixes Because They Are Offensive

The Belgian branches of the international aid organization received an email from the Provincial Committee of the Red Cross in Liège to remove all crucifixes in an attempt by the organization to become more secular.

André Rouffart, president of the Red Cross in Verviers, said: “We were asked to respect the principles of the Red Cross”, and not to distinguish between race or religious belief 7sur7 reports.

Mr. Rouffart said there had been pushback from volunteers and other members on the issue but downplayed the issue, saying: “I think it’s a storm in a teacup.”

Several volunteers spoke to Belgian broadcaster RTL and expressed hostility to the move, with one saying: “Let things remain as they are. We used to say ‘Christmas holidays’, now it’s ‘winter holidays’. The Christmas market in Brussels has become the ‘Winter Pleasures’.”

“For a certain part of the population — because of the Muslims — the crosses were removed in the Red Cross houses and, more particularly, in that of Verviers,” the volunteer added.

The order to remove the religious depictions from the Red Cross came after a proposed removal of a cross in France that was located above a statue of Saint John Paul II in Ploërmel, Brittany.

“Such measures must be regarded as attempts to do away with the continent’s civilisation and culture,” commented Hungarian foreign minister Péter Szijjártó.

This is truly sad that one of the most caring, involved, and historic charities in existence is being asked to change its identity and its roots in oder to capitulate to the ridiculous PC culture we live in now. The Red Cross was founded in the charities of Christianity and it is disrespectful to try to change or forget that history just because somebody hundreds of years after the founding of the organization is slightly annoyed by the imagery.