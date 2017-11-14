Really?!? Kaepernick Named “Citizen Of The Year”…

Colin Kaepernick, former NFL quarterback and the ring leader of the anthem protests in the NFL, was just named “Citizen of the Year” by “GQ” magazine, it must have been a weak class of nominees.

This is what the magazine had to say of the former QB:

“In 2013, Colin Kaepernick was on the cover of this magazine because he was one of the best football players in the world,” GQ said. “In 2017, Colin Kaepernick is on GQ‘s cover once again—but this time it is because he isn’t playing football. And it’s not because he’s hurt, or because he’s broken any rules, or because he’s not good enough. Approximately 90 men are currently employed as quarterbacks in the NFL, as either starters or reserves, and Colin Kaepernick is better—indisputably, undeniably, flat-out better—than at least 70 of them.”

“He is still, to this day, one of the most gifted quarterbacks on earth. And yet he has been locked out of the game he loves—blackballed—because of one simple gesture: He knelt during the playing of our national anthem,” the magazine continues.

Linda Sarsour, the Muslim co-organizer of the Women’s March, who has been accused of having ties to multiple terrorist organizations is cited by GQ for her views on Kaepernick.

“You are an American hero. You may not feel like a hero right now, but one day, people will realize the sacrifices that you made for so many others,” Sarsour said, directed at Kaepernick.

“There might even be a day when we’ll be walking down Colin Kaepernick Boulevard and people will remember what Colin Kaepernick did, just like we remember Muhammad Ali. And I truly believe that in my heart,” she added.

The only thing Colin Kaepernick has accomplished is plummeting ratings for the NFL. A lot of people don’t even know what Colin was protesting, he made the protest about himself disrespecting the anthem in front of the camera, instead of actually trying to make a difference or a change actively. He knew his play on the field was suffering and needed to remain in the forefront of people’s minds, so he took a very broad, general, liberal political stance with mass appeal and said he was protesting for it, but didn’t actually do anything productive.