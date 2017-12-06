REALLY?! HuffPo Considers The Story Of Rudolph A Parable Of Racism And Homophobia

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” aired on TV Tuesday night, causing the name of the Christmas classic to trend on Twitter.

But it wasn’t just the warm, fuzzy childhood feeling we remember.

As time goes on, and we stop seeing the movie through the eyes of a young child, people have come to realize that that that particular movie is less about the jolly, fun santa, and depicts santa more as a exploitative bully, and show some less than ideal working conditions at the north pole.

See what the internet had to say about the nostalgic movie:

Now showing on @CBS – The story of a xenophobic elf who bullies a reindeer and a transient prospector who commits attempted murder against a recently-tortured (had its teeth removed by an unlicensed dentist) creature. #Rudolph pic.twitter.com/9adH5ygvNq — Tim Johnson (@SaukGuy) November 29, 2017

Someone needed to remove #Rudolph from his abusive father and don't get me started on prejudiced Santa — Melanie J (@sjando) November 29, 2017

Watching #Rudolph & it still makes me as happy as it did when I was little. Except I now see Santa was a jerk didn't see it as a child. pic.twitter.com/W3BKEtKibc — Ginger (@capschick) November 29, 2017

If I was #Rudolph, I would have told Santa to f**k right off. — Lee on the Shelf (@PhotoshopLee) November 29, 2017

#Rudolph: “Where are my parents?” Santa: “They’ve been missing for months, I’ve made no effort to find them, and here’s a list of ways that their disappearance inconveniences me.” — Spooky Ghost Brian Phares (@brian_phares) November 29, 2017

So wait, Santa not only hates rudolph's nose but he blames his father? He's a real piece of work #Rudolph — Melanie J (@sjando) November 29, 2017

Comet shouldn't be in coaching if he's going to turn his back on the most talented reindeer. This is a results business. #Rudolph — Robert Fedas (@RobertFedas) November 29, 2017

Santa’s operation is an HR nightmare and in serious need of diversity and inclusion training. #Rudolph pic.twitter.com/xoQIkGjTco — Dave (@AngryBluePlanet) November 29, 2017

#Rudolph should have gone full speed and then cut the reins behind him and let that fat bastard Santa and those hateful reindeer learn what struggle is like — Full of Frap (@FullofFrap) November 29, 2017

Yearly reminder that #Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer is a parable on racism & homophobia w/ Santa as a bigoted exploitative prick. — Garytt Poirier (@Garytt) November 29, 2017

"The real moral of Rudolph's story is that some people won't like you until you have something they want or need" #RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer — LizzLocker-YOU HAVE NO SUPER BOWL CHANCES! (@Lizzs_Lockeroom) November 29, 2017

This Santa is still a jerk. Every year I hope he’s reformed. But still it’s all about him. 😂#RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer pic.twitter.com/MR6lG64QJ7 — Mary-Kathryn Craft (@MKCraft) November 29, 2017

This is a terrible story for kids. Don’t be different because we’ll pick on you & ostracize you. Until we need you, then you’re okay. #RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer — ohitslaci (@missparis2010) November 29, 2017

Wait, so that one reindeer can have blonde hair, but they're tripping on Rudolph's nose? #MakesNoSense #Rudolph — Nick DeNunzio (@thenickdenunzio) November 29, 2017

Just once I’d like for Rudolph to answer, “Kiss my furry ass, fat-boy. Pull your own damn sleigh.” #RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer — jawillie (@jawillie) November 29, 2017