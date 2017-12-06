REALLY?! HuffPo Considers The Story Of Rudolph A Parable Of Racism And Homophobia

by Kevin ago0

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” aired on TV Tuesday night, causing the name of the Christmas classic to trend on Twitter.

But it wasn’t just the warm, fuzzy childhood feeling we remember.

As time goes on, and we stop seeing the movie through the eyes of a young child, people have come to realize that that that particular movie is less about the jolly, fun santa, and depicts santa more as a exploitative bully, and show some less than ideal working conditions at the north pole.

See what the internet had to say about the nostalgic movie:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

