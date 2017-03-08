Real Reagan Conservatives Are Furious Over GOP’s “ObamaCare Lite” Proposal.

Conservative Republicans, groups, and media outlets are not happy with the House GOP leadership’s plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.

The right-leaning entities have dubbed the new plan — officially named the American Health Care Act — “Obamacare-lite” because it preserves what they consider to be objectionable parts of the Affordable Care Act.

In addition to lawmakers in the House Freedom Caucus and more conservative-leaning senators, grassroots groups — from the Club for Growth to Heritage Action to the Cato Institute — have also attacked the bill. President Donald Trump is set to meet with some of those groups at the White House later Wednesday.

“Many Americans seeking health insurance on the individual market will notice no significant difference between the Affordable Care Act (i.e., Obamacare) and the American Health Care Act,” Heritage Action CEO Michael Needham said Tuesday. “That is bad politics and, more importantly, bad policy.”