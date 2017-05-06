Raul Labrador Leaks The Truth About The GOP Healthcare That Media Is Suppressing

Ever since the American Health Care Act was passed by the House earlier this week, the mainstream media is acting as if President Trump is some kind of murderer. Now, Raul Labrador has just come forward with some facts about the measure that the media is most likely going to ignore.

“We’re not doing anything to injure or hurt anybody with a pre-existing condition — I wish you guys would report that instead of reporting that is just the Democratic talking points, which is pretty shameful,” Labrador said at a conference.

“So we’re not doing away with helping people with pre-existing conditions — in fact, what we’re doing is we’re helping all Americans,” Labrador added. “The question is how do you pay for people with pre-existing conditions?”

“The way Obamacare paid for it was by raising everybody’s premiums and making health care almost unaffordable for the average American and then covering people with pre-existing conditions,” he noted. “What we’re doing is we’re reducing the cost of health insurance for most Americans, well actually, for all Americans and a few select people are going to receive subsidies from the government to pay for their higher premiums.”

“We’re covering more Americans. We’re making [it] more accessible for more Americans — it’s actually a better plan,” Labrador concluded.

