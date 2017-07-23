Randy Newman Writes Creepy Songs About Trump And Putin… Lyrics Included

It’s obvious that singer-songwriter Randy Newman does not have much of a career anymore, so he’s attempting to hold on to his fame in any way he can. Apparently, Newman thought the best way to make headlines was to attack the president.

Newman has managed to hit an all-time low by singing about Donald Trump’s penis.

In an interview with Vulture magazine, Newman said he wasn’t going to put the song on his new album, but he still shared the lyrics.

Here’s a sneak peek: “The song was ‘My d***’s bigger than your d*** / It ain’t braggin’ if it’s true / My d***’s bigger than your d*** / I can prove it too / There it is! There’s my d*** / Isn’t that a wonderful sight? / Run to the village, to town, to the countryside / Tell the people what you’ve seen here tonight.”

“The hook was ‘What a d***! Duh-duh-duh. What a d***,” he added.

Newman did end up releasing a song on the album called “Putin.”It’s equally tasteless:

“Now Putin hates the Putin girls / Cause he hates vulgarity / And he loves his mother country / And he loves his family / He and his ex-wife Lyudmila / Are riding along the shore / Of the beautiful new Russian Black Sea / Let’s listen in / A great man is speaking.” Brilliant. The song also contains the pun “What if the Kurds got in the way? / Hey! Kurds and way, curds and whey!” When asked why the Trump song did not make it onto the album, Newman said, “The language was too vulgar. It felt too easy.”

