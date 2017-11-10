Rand Paul’s Attacker May Have Gotten Hit With The Worst News Of His Life

As has been reported on Twitchy, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul suffered six broken ribs after being assaulted by his long time neighbor at his home.

Rand Paul was told by federal authorities to expect federal charges to be filed against his neighbor, which would indicate that authorities believe the attack was motivated by more than a “landscaping dispute” as the neighbor claimed.

It was first reported after the attack that the attacker was politically connected to the far left activist group “antifa”, as Paul was attacked on the same day as the group was supposedly holding their day of protests and activity.

Shep reports: Multiple sources tell Fox that the Senator Rand Paul has been told to expect federal charges to be filed against his attacker.

The attack is believed to have been politically motivated. pic.twitter.com/gzcdVJkRZy — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) November 9, 2017

.@ShepNewsTeam: Trace it's beginning to sound like there's even more evidence this may have been politically motivated. @tracegallagher: Yeah there is… pic.twitter.com/Gn4Tv5akz2 — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) November 9, 2017

The lawyer for the attacked seems very keen on making sure this is being investigated as a “landscaping dispute,” why? Because this was clearly politically motivated but given the severity of the injuries and the negative attention this is garnering, it is in the best interest of the lawyer and his defendant to make this look like a neighborly dispute and keep the fact that the attacker could be tied to far left groups under wraps, as it will lead to more severe charges.

What does this say about the radical far left if this turns out to be politically motivated? The fact that a member of their movement was willing to physically assault a Republican lawmaker is very telling of their tactics and what they are willing to resort to to make a point.