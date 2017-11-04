Ralph Northam Who Financed Sick Anti-Gillepsie Ad Receives Two Massive Blows, One Of Them Delivered By His Own Hypocrisy

The campaign of Ralph Northam is falling apart ever since his campaign aired an attack at against opponent Ed Gillespie that portrayed a Gillespie supporter in a truck, wielding a confederate, chasing down minority children.

The commercial is from the Latin Victory Project, and while it ran as an ad for Northam, after seeing the intense, negative political backlash, he insisted that he did not approve of the ad.

The only problem with that is the fact that his campaign reported the ad as an in-kind contribution worth almost $80,000. In-kind donations are donations to foundations that are asset based, not cash.

Needless to say, it’s a very bad look for Mr. Northam

It was such a bad look in fact, that the super progressive and liberal group, Democracy for America, announced they would no longer support Ralph’s campaign because it was racist and race baiting.

Northam decided to go ultra aggressive and provocative with his ad choice, and the public reacted as any normal people would and rejected the demonization of Gillespie based off a false perception and narrative.

This is what political marketing looks like for liberals, they want to make conservatives seem like racist, ignorant, confederate flag wielding idiots, but in reality, trying so hard to shame your opponent generally backfires, you are better off promoting the positives of your own campaign, but I guess that’s a little more difficult when you are a democrat.

Conservatives are consistently villainized for their beliefs and made out to be intolerant and racist, but it comes from a lack of understanding from the left, and they have never hesitated to speak openly on topics they don’t understand, stay strong in your beliefs, we know and love America for what it truly is, don’t let somebody else’s false words misrepresent you or discourage you.