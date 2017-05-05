Rachel Maddow Goes Off The Deep End, Says ‘Trump Wants To Kill Us’ But That’s Not Even The Worst Part

In a recent segment, NBC’s resident liberal extremist Rachel Maddow argued that President Trump is attempting to destroy the First Amendment. In reality, he just wants reporters to be held accountable for their words.

“There is tension…because there’s never been a presidency, an administration that was this overtly hostile to the press,” Maddow said. “I mean, they’re talking about, like, revising the First Amendment. The chief of staff this weekend was saying that they’re looking at those libel laws.”

“And they put out their first campaign ad for 2020, which denounces the fake news,” she continued.

“But at the same time, there’s never been a president who is more addicted to the news about himself, and who’s more responsive to the news that he supposedly thinks is so worthless,” Maddow continued. “So, it’s a weird tension.”

“I think it’s a dangerous time for the First Amendment and for the free press in this country. And at the same time, we’re oddly influential with the guy who wants to kill us,” she said.