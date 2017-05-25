Rachel Maddow Erupts In Rabid Rampage On Colbert, Predicts Trump’s Impeachment – She Is Going Crazy [WATCH]

During a recent appearance on Stephen Colbert’s show, MSNBC’s liberal host Rachel Maddow predicted that the GOP will eventually vote to impeach President Trump. To back up her ridiculous claim, she argued that evidence will likely appear to connect President Trump with Russia.

“He can’t go on trial for obstruction of justice but he could be put on an impeachment trial by the House and the Senate,” Colbert said. “But do you think there is any chance that would happen if the Democrats do not get back the House and the Senate?”

“If it’s proven that, let’s say, the Department of Justice inspector general or the FBI itself determines that the FBI director was fired and other actions were taken to impede that investigation into the president and his campaign because he wanted that investigation to be knocked off course—it is hard for me to believe that Republicans would not rise above their party in that instance,” Maddow said.

“I believe that—and I want to believe that,” she added. “I think that people when confronted with real issues of national interest, that people do the right thing.”

