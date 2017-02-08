Race Baiting Thug Attacks Judge Jeanine ‘F*ck Trump, F*ck Whites’ [VIDEO]

Last week, massive rioting took place at U.C. Berkeley in response to a planned campus speech by Milo Yiannopoulos, senior editor of Breitbart News. What was supposed to be a peaceful protest turned into an aggressive riot, with liberal students beating Trump supporters, smashing ATMs and pepper spraying innocent bystanders.

Just days after the event, Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro took to the streets to find out what young liberals thought of the incident.

“Do you think what happened at U.C. Berkeley was acceptable?” she asked one liberal woman. The woman was quick to spew accusations that Milo is a ‘Nazi’ and ‘white supremacist.’

“Doesn’t he have the right to go there and speak?” Pirro asked.

“Right wing people do not have the right to spew hatred and bigotry in this country,” the girl responded.

“Can we have a civil conversation?” Pirro continued.

“You want to call me uncivil?” the girl shot back, before saying, “F*ck Trump! F*ck these white people who get to say that…”

